Unpermitted RCB Parade Draws Government Ire
The Karnataka government criticized IPL franchise RCB and partners for organizing a victory parade without official approval, violating guidelines, and risking public safety. The event, promoted on social media, drew massive crowds, prompting police action despite a lack of formal permissions. Consequences included suspensions of senior police officers.
The Karnataka government has criticized IPL franchise RCB, its event management partner DNA Networks, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association for organizing a large victory parade without the necessary permissions. The event, celebrated post-IPL finals on June 4, created significant public disruption in Bengaluru.
The lack of communication and coordination with law enforcement agencies is at the center of the controversy. Despite submitting a letter of intimation, the organizing bodies did not request formal permission, leading to denied approvals due to insufficient logistics and crowd control details. The event proceeded, heavily advertised on social media, attracting large crowds.
The situation forced the Bengaluru city police to act reactively, deploying significant resources to manage the parade and safeguard public safety. As a result, the government suspended senior police officials for failing to handle the situation. The incident highlights the importance of compliance with regulatory requirements for public events.
