Congo Partners with Barcelona in Multi-Million Euro Tourism Drive

The Democratic Republic of Congo has signed a lucrative sponsorship deal with Barcelona, agreeing to pay over 40 million euros to promote tourism on team apparel. The move aims to rebrand Congo as the 'heart of Africa,' despite ongoing regional conflicts and political issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The Democratic Republic of Congo has entered a sponsorship agreement with Spanish soccer giants Barcelona, agreeing to a payment exceeding 40 million euros for tourism promotion. According to a contract obtained by Reuters, the deal will feature a logo branding Congo as the 'heart of Africa' on training and warm-up jerseys for both men's and women's teams.

In addition to jersey placement, the logo will be prominently displayed in the club's advertising, magazine, and annual report. The agreement specifies an annual payment between 10 million and 11.5 million euros over the next four years. While details remain undisclosed, similar deals have been struck with AS Monaco and AC Milan.

Congo's sports minister Didier Budimbu revealed the AS Monaco contract is valued at 1.6 million euros annually, but withheld financial specifics for Barcelona. In related developments, Congo has criticized other football sponsorships, calling for the termination of deals perceived as unethical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

