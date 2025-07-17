Left Menu

Dubois vs. Usyk: Clash for Heavyweight Supremacy

Daniel Dubois challenges Oleksandr Usyk in a high-stakes rematch for the undisputed heavyweight world title. Amid bold predictions, Dubois aims to reclaim the belt. Usyk remains confident, highlighting Dubois's previous defeat. Both camps exude confidence ahead of the anticipated event set to make history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:01 IST
Daniel Dubois has boldly dismissed Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's half-million-dollar wager on Oleksandr Usyk, insisting the Mexican champion will lose his money. The highly anticipated rematch for the undisputed heavyweight world title has brought immense attention as Usyk and Dubois prepare to face off.

Dubois, with 22 wins and two losses, has vowed to alter the narrative of their previous encounter, focused on reclaiming his title from Usyk. Speaking at Wembley Stadium, Dubois expressed determination, noting the fight represents a historic opportunity for him to become Britain's first undisputed champion since 1999.

Usyk remains unfazed, confident in his ability to defeat Dubois again. His manager, Egis Klimas, questioned Dubois's transformation in the years since their last meeting. As excitement builds, both fighters and their camps exchange words ahead of Saturday's crucial showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

