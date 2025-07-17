Jorge Martin's Surprising Stay with Aprilia: MotoGP Drama Unfolds
MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will continue with Aprilia for the 2026 season, despite earlier plans to leave. The Spaniard faced multiple injuries but is set to race in the Czech Grand Prix. Aprilia initially threatened legal action over his departure but have since resolved the issue.
MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has quashed speculation about his team allegiance, confirming he will stay with Aprilia for the 2026 season. This announcement comes after his earlier plans to leave the Italian team, which had threatened legal action over his intended move.
Martin, who clinched his first MotoGP title with Pramac Racing before joining Aprilia, faced a tumultuous period marked by a series of injuries that hindered his participation this season. Ahead of the Czech Grand Prix, the Spaniard expressed relief at returning to the track and settling his future with Aprilia.
Despite missing initial rounds due to a pre-season injury and subsequent complications from a crash in Qatar, Martin remains optimistic about his MotoGP journey with Aprilia, stating he is excited to continue with the team beyond 2025.
ALSO READ
World champion Spain routs Portugal 5-0 in their Euro 2025 opener
India's Rising Stars Shine in U17 Wrestling World Championship Selections
Indian Athletes Gear Up for World Championships with Extensive overseas Training
Jorge Martin's Comeback: The Road to the Czech Grand Prix
Neeraj Chopra's Strategy for World Championship Gold