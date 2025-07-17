Left Menu

Jorge Martin's Surprising Stay with Aprilia: MotoGP Drama Unfolds

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will continue with Aprilia for the 2026 season, despite earlier plans to leave. The Spaniard faced multiple injuries but is set to race in the Czech Grand Prix. Aprilia initially threatened legal action over his departure but have since resolved the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:47 IST
Jorge Martin's Surprising Stay with Aprilia: MotoGP Drama Unfolds

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has quashed speculation about his team allegiance, confirming he will stay with Aprilia for the 2026 season. This announcement comes after his earlier plans to leave the Italian team, which had threatened legal action over his intended move.

Martin, who clinched his first MotoGP title with Pramac Racing before joining Aprilia, faced a tumultuous period marked by a series of injuries that hindered his participation this season. Ahead of the Czech Grand Prix, the Spaniard expressed relief at returning to the track and settling his future with Aprilia.

Despite missing initial rounds due to a pre-season injury and subsequent complications from a crash in Qatar, Martin remains optimistic about his MotoGP journey with Aprilia, stating he is excited to continue with the team beyond 2025.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025