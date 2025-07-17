Jorge Martin's Surprising Stay with Aprilia: MotoGP Drama Unfolds

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has quashed speculation about his team allegiance, confirming he will stay with Aprilia for the 2026 season. This announcement comes after his earlier plans to leave the Italian team, which had threatened legal action over his intended move.

Martin, who clinched his first MotoGP title with Pramac Racing before joining Aprilia, faced a tumultuous period marked by a series of injuries that hindered his participation this season. Ahead of the Czech Grand Prix, the Spaniard expressed relief at returning to the track and settling his future with Aprilia.

Despite missing initial rounds due to a pre-season injury and subsequent complications from a crash in Qatar, Martin remains optimistic about his MotoGP journey with Aprilia, stating he is excited to continue with the team beyond 2025.