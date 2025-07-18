Marta Leads Criticism Over Inadequate Warm-Up Conditions in Women's Copa America

International football star Marta has led a chorus of criticism against CONMEBOL and the organizers of the Women's Copa America for providing inadequate warm-up facilities. Players were forced to prepare in confined indoor spaces during the tournament in Ecuador, prompting backlash over health risks and unfair conditions.

According to regulations, teams were required to stay off the pitch to prevent damage, as it hosts two daily matches. This policy did not sit well with Marta, a six-time FIFA Player of the Year, who voiced her frustration after Brazil's win over Bolivia.

Coach Arthur Elias and midfielder Ary Borges also spoke against the warm-up conditions, arguing they compromised player safety and the overall quality of play. Criticism was specifically directed at CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez, questioning the stark disparities between women's and men's tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)