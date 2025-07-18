Left Menu

Thrilling Comeback: England's Unforgettable Euro 2025 Triumph

Sarina Wiegman reflects on England's chaotic 3-2 comeback victory against Sweden in Euro 2025's quarter-final. Remarkable resilience and late goals led to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Despite some missed penalties and injuries, England's fighting spirit shone through, earning them a spot in the semi-finals against Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 06:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 06:07 IST
Thrilling Comeback: England's Unforgettable Euro 2025 Triumph

An exhausted Sarina Wiegman described England's thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Sweden in the Euro 2025 quarter-final as the most chaotic match she has experienced. The late goals and an intense penalty shootout highlighted England's resilience, with Wiegman praising her team's unity and determination.

Substitutions by Wiegman in the 70th minute sparked an increase in attacking intensity, contributing to the dramatic finish. Although the penalty shootout was filled with missed attempts, England managed to advance, showcasing their mental toughness and a touch of luck as Sweden faltered too.

Wiegman expressed admiration for Lucy Bronze, who scored the decisive penalty while playing through pain, exemplifying the team's fighting spirit. However, captain Leah Williamson's injury added concern, and the squad's exhaustion was evident. England now prepares to face Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025