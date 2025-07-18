Thrilling Comeback: England's Unforgettable Euro 2025 Triumph

An exhausted Sarina Wiegman described England's thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Sweden in the Euro 2025 quarter-final as the most chaotic match she has experienced. The late goals and an intense penalty shootout highlighted England's resilience, with Wiegman praising her team's unity and determination.

Substitutions by Wiegman in the 70th minute sparked an increase in attacking intensity, contributing to the dramatic finish. Although the penalty shootout was filled with missed attempts, England managed to advance, showcasing their mental toughness and a touch of luck as Sweden faltered too.

Wiegman expressed admiration for Lucy Bronze, who scored the decisive penalty while playing through pain, exemplifying the team's fighting spirit. However, captain Leah Williamson's injury added concern, and the squad's exhaustion was evident. England now prepares to face Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)