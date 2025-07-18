Left Menu

Wolves Pay Tribute to Diogo Jota with Hall of Fame Induction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have posthumously honored Diogo Jota by inducting him into their Hall of Fame following his tragic passing in a car accident. Jota played a key role in Wolves' ascent to the Premier League in 2018 before moving to Liverpool in 2020.

Diogo Jota

Wolverhampton Wanderers have immortalized Diogo Jota in their Hall of Fame, paying tribute to the late Portuguese forward who died in a car accident earlier this month. Jota was instrumental in leading Wolves to Premier League promotion in 2018 before transferring to Liverpool in 2020.

The club's director of football administration, Matt Wild, lauded Jota for his exceptional football skills as well as his humility and kindness. Jota's memory will remain deeply cherished at the club.

Wolves' Hall of Fame, established in 2008, already includes legends such as Billy Wright, Derek Dougan, and Steve Bull.

(With inputs from agencies.)

