Arjun Erigaisi Moves to Semifinals in Freestyle Grand Slam
Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi advanced to the semifinals of the Freestyle Grand Slam Tour by defeating Nodirbek Abdusattorov, while R Praggnanandhaa exited after losing to Fabiano Caruana. The semifinals see Arjun facing Levon Aronian, and Hans Moke Niemann squaring off against Caruana. Magnus Carlsen also found success in the lower bracket.
In a thrilling match, Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi secured a place in the semifinals of the USD 750,000 Freestyle Grand Slam Tour by defeating Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov in a commanding 1.5-0.5 victory.
Meanwhile, India's R Praggnanandhaa faced a narrow defeat against USA's Fabiano Caruana with a close 3-4 score, despite leading in three of the challenging seven games. Arjun's upcoming semifinals opponent is the formidable Levon Aronian, while Hans Moke Niemann will contend with Caruana, who proved his mettle against Javokhir Sindarov.
In another set of intense matches, the world number one, Magnus Carlsen, reclaimed his form by overcoming Vidit Gujrathi. Other notable victories in the lower bracket were achieved by Wesley So, Lenier Dominguez Perez, and Vincent Keymer, showing commendable performances that kept them in the battle.
