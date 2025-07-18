Sports Week: Injury Shakes WNBA, Retirement Announces Surprises, and Contract Deals Steal Spotlight
The past week's sports highlights include Caitlin Clark's injury preventing her WNBA All-Star participation, Mike Williams retiring from the NFL, and Damian Lillard's contract extension. Meanwhile, Rashee Rice faces legal repercussions, Filip Misolic triumphs in tennis, Kyle Gibson retires from MLB, and T.J. Watt's contract with Steelers makes history.
This week in sports, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is out of the WNBA All-Star game due to injury, causing a setback for the Indianapolis event. She was pivotal in rejuvenating women's basketball in the region.
In NFL news, Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams announced his retirement after eight seasons, while Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice received a jail sentence for a multicar crash incident. Despite legal troubles, sports continue to evolve with major contract signings.
Damian Lillard's lucrative contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, T.J. Watt's record-breaking deal with the Steelers, and ATP excitement as Filip Misolic upsets Nuno Borges highlight the diverse developments across the sports spectrum.
