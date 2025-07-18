PSG Signs Promising Young Goalkeeper Renato Marin
Paris Saint-Germain has signed 19-year-old goalkeeper Renato Marin on a five-season deal. Marin joins PSG after leaving AS Roma on a free transfer, enhancing their squad alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matveï Safonov, and Arnau Tenas. The Brazilian-born Italian player strengthens the team's defense.
European champion Paris Saint-Germain has secured a promising new talent with the signing of goalkeeper Renato Marin.
The 19-year-old Italian, previously with AS Roma, committed to a five-season contract, extending until 2030, following a free transfer agreement.
Marin enhances PSG's goalkeeping lineup alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose contract has a year remaining, Matveï Safonov, and Arnau Tenas.
