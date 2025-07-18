PSG Signs Promising Young Goalkeeper Renato Marin

European champion Paris Saint-Germain has secured a promising new talent with the signing of goalkeeper Renato Marin.

The 19-year-old Italian, previously with AS Roma, committed to a five-season contract, extending until 2030, following a free transfer agreement.

Marin enhances PSG's goalkeeping lineup alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose contract has a year remaining, Matveï Safonov, and Arnau Tenas.