PSG Signs Promising Young Goalkeeper Renato Marin

Paris Saint-Germain has signed 19-year-old goalkeeper Renato Marin on a five-season deal. Marin joins PSG after leaving AS Roma on a free transfer, enhancing their squad alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matveï Safonov, and Arnau Tenas. The Brazilian-born Italian player strengthens the team's defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • France

European champion Paris Saint-Germain has secured a promising new talent with the signing of goalkeeper Renato Marin.

The 19-year-old Italian, previously with AS Roma, committed to a five-season contract, extending until 2030, following a free transfer agreement.

Marin enhances PSG's goalkeeping lineup alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose contract has a year remaining, Matveï Safonov, and Arnau Tenas.

