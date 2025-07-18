Sweden's Euro 2025 Exit Marks End of an Era for Coach Peter Gerhardsson

In a gripping encounter at Euro 2025, Sweden suffered a gut-wrenching penalty shootout defeat against England, marking the end of an era for coach Peter Gerhardsson. With many veteran players contemplating their futures, the team faces a transformative period under newly appointed head coach Tony Gustavsson.

The thrilling match ended in a 2-2 draw, leading to a hair-raising penalty shootout where Sweden's Jennifer Falk saved four penalties. Despite her efforts, an 18-year-old Smilla Holmberg's missed penalty sealed Sweden's fate. Falk is likely to retain her position, but questions loom over the future of seasoned players like Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson.

Emotions ran high as players grappled with the uncertain future. Striker Stina Blackstenius found it tough to bid farewell to teammates, acknowledging Gerhardsson's significant impact over his eight-year tenure. "It's just sad that it couldn't be like that," she reflected on the missed opportunity for a triumphant farewell.

