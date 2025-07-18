Left Menu

Napoli Secures Lorenzo Lucca on Loan Deal

Lorenzo Lucca, a striker for Udinese and an Italy international, has been loaned to Napoli for the season. Napoli, who won the Serie A title last season, will have to buy the 24-year-old for 35 million euros, according to a report by Sky Sports Italia.

In a strategic move, Napoli has secured striker Lorenzo Lucca on loan from Udinese for the upcoming season, reinforcing their squad as they aim for consecutive Serie A titles.

The Italian side, who emerged victorious last season to claim their second title in three years, will be obligated to purchase Lucca for 35 million euros, including add-ons, according to Sky Sports Italia.

This acquisition underscores Napoli's ambition and strategic investment in maintaining their position at the pinnacle of Italian football.

