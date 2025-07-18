Left Menu

Inter Kashi Crowned I-League Champions by CAS Ruling

Inter Kashi has been declared the I-League champion after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a previous ruling that awarded the title to Churchill Brothers. This came after an appeal regarding the fielding of an ineligible player, restoring the Varanasi club's rightful championship status.

Updated: 18-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:57 IST
In a significant turn of events, Inter Kashi has been declared the I-League champions following a decisive ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland. The court overturned the previous decision that awarded the title to Churchill Brothers, a Goa-based football club.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) originally declared Churchill Brothers as the winners after its Appeal Committee found Inter Kashi guilty of fielding an ineligible player, a decision that led to a second-place finish for the Varanasi club following a deduction of points.

Inter Kashi's subsequent appeal to the CAS has now been partially upheld, with the court mandating the AIFF to reverse its decision and officially recognize Inter Kashi as the winners of the I-League 2024-25 season. The CAS ruling marks a pivotal victory for the club as they reclaim their championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

