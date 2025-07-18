Shillong Lajong FC Appoints Former Players to Lead: Thapa and Nongrang Take Coaching Helm

Shillong Lajong FC has announced the appointment of former player and long-time club associate Birendra 'Coach Biru' Thapa as the new head coach ahead of the upcoming I-League season. Officials confirmed this development on Friday.

Thapa, who has been associated with the club in various roles since 2001, brings nearly two decades of experience. His journey with the club began as a player from 2001 to 2009, during which he was part of the historic squad that qualified for the 2009-10 I-League season.

Simultaneously, George Vannie Lyngdoh Nongrang has been named the new assistant coach. A former youth player from 2013 to 2017, George rejoined the club in 2024 and is part of the new coaching staff. Club officials expressed confidence in the new leadership team's ability to build on the club's legacy with homegrown talent.