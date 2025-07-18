Left Menu

Dukes Ball Controversy: Cricket's Classic Under Fire

The manufacturer of the Dukes ball pledges a thorough review following criticism of the 'soft' balls used in Tests between India and England. Captains and umpires have noted the balls' shape and hardness issues, prompting the ECB to gather and inspect the used balls.

In the midst of a brewing storm, the manufacturer of the Dukes ball announced an upcoming comprehensive review due to criticism over the 'soft' balls used in the Test matches between India and England. Reports indicate that the balls did not retain their intended hardness and quickly deformed.

The ongoing five-match series has been plagued by frequent ball changes, particularly due to their deterioration post 30 overs, leading to delays in game proceedings. The England and Wales Cricket Board has decided to gather defective balls for examination by the manufacturer to address these concerns.

Dilip Jajodia, owner of British Cricket Balls Ltd., confirmed discussions with the tanner over raw materials and production processes. The Dukes ball, a staple of English cricket since 1760, now faces scrutiny from players and officials alike, with potential production modifications on the horizon.

