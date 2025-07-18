India's Ambitious Olympic Preparation: Aiming for Glory in 2036
The Indian government is supporting 3,000 athletes with Rs 50,000 monthly to prepare for the 2036 Olympics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the Modi government's focus on sports development, highlighting increased budgets and efforts to engage communities, including police personnel, in a culture of athletic excellence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government is gearing up for the 2036 Olympics by financially aiding approximately 3,000 athletes with Rs 50,000 each month, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Speaking at an event honoring the Indian team for the World Police and Fire Games 2025, Shah highlighted the importance of winning and the government's systematic planning for Olympic success.
With an increased sports budget and a push to bring athletics to every village, the Modi administration aims to enhance India's global sports standing, aspiring to be among the top five medal winners in the 2036 Olympics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olympics
- India
- sports
- athletes
- government
- 2036
- Amit Shah
- Modi
- training
- World Police and Fire Games
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RJD Leader Criticizes Bihar Government Over Businessman's Murder
Pravasi Sports: India’s Cultural Connector for the 2036 Olympics
Manipur: Government services reach tribal villages through DAJGUA campaign
Manipur: Government services reach tribal villages through DAJUA campaign
Maharashtra Government rolled back decision on three-language formula due to strong unity shown by Marathi people: Raj Thackeray.