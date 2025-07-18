India's Ambitious Olympic Preparation: Aiming for Glory in 2036

The Indian government is gearing up for the 2036 Olympics by financially aiding approximately 3,000 athletes with Rs 50,000 each month, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking at an event honoring the Indian team for the World Police and Fire Games 2025, Shah highlighted the importance of winning and the government's systematic planning for Olympic success.

With an increased sports budget and a push to bring athletics to every village, the Modi administration aims to enhance India's global sports standing, aspiring to be among the top five medal winners in the 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)