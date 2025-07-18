Left Menu

Srihari Nataraj Shines in Swimming as India Advances in World University Games

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj set a new personal best in 200m freestyle twice at the World University Games, but narrowly missed the finals. Meanwhile, India's women's table tennis team triumphed over the Netherlands, and advances were seen in tennis and table tennis. India's mixed badminton and swimming teams fought bravely but faced strong competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:38 IST
Srihari Nataraj Shines in Swimming as India Advances in World University Games
World University Games
  • Country:
  • India

Srihari Nataraj, a two-time Olympian, set a new personal best in the 200m freestyle at the World University Games in Germany's Rhine-Ruhr region. Despite his impressive 1:48.11 clocking, Nataraj missed out on the finals by a mere 0.07 seconds.

India's women's table tennis team emerged victorious against the Netherlands, reaching the round of 16, while the men's team overcame Colombia. In tennis, Anjali Rathi and Vaishnavi Adkar advanced in singles, with the men's doubles team also moving forward.

Although the mixed badminton team put up a strong fight against Hong Kong, they faced defeat. Meanwhile, Bhavya and Shrungi competed in the 400m individual medley, and Balram Joshi showcased his skill in fencing, although narrowly missing further advancement.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025