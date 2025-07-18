Srihari Nataraj Shines in Swimming as India Advances in World University Games

Srihari Nataraj, a two-time Olympian, set a new personal best in the 200m freestyle at the World University Games in Germany's Rhine-Ruhr region. Despite his impressive 1:48.11 clocking, Nataraj missed out on the finals by a mere 0.07 seconds.

India's women's table tennis team emerged victorious against the Netherlands, reaching the round of 16, while the men's team overcame Colombia. In tennis, Anjali Rathi and Vaishnavi Adkar advanced in singles, with the men's doubles team also moving forward.

Although the mixed badminton team put up a strong fight against Hong Kong, they faced defeat. Meanwhile, Bhavya and Shrungi competed in the 400m individual medley, and Balram Joshi showcased his skill in fencing, although narrowly missing further advancement.