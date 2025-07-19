Spain's Resilience Seals Semi-Final Spot in Euro 2025

Spain's national team showcased resilience and determination to overcome Switzerland in the Euro 2025 quarter-final. Despite missing two penalties, they scored twice in the second half, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

The initially sloppy performance was overshadowed by goals from substitutes Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina, propelling the world champions to victory amid a lively home crowd. Spain's playmaker Aitana Bonmati emphasized the importance of playing with maturity and persistence, qualities that helped them prevail.

As the Spanish team celebrated, they honored their Swiss hosts with a guard of honour and expressed excitement for the upcoming semi-final match against France or Germany. Defender Laia Aleixandri highlighted the mental strength required to win, as the team anticipated their next challenge in Zurich.

(With inputs from agencies.)