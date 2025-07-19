Left Menu

Chappell Urges Aggressive Leadership for India's Test Success

Former Australian captain Greg Chappell criticizes Indian management's approach during their recent Test at Lord's against England. He stresses the necessity for Ravindra Jadeja to have taken bolder actions guided by clear instructions. Chappell emphasizes the importance of strong leadership and communication in fostering a winning team dynamic.

Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Former Australian cricket captain Greg Chappell has expressed his concerns over the Indian cricket team's approach during the pivotal third Test against England at Lord's. Chappell argues that the Indian management failed to communicate effectively with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, which resulted in a missed opportunity for victory.

Jadeja, batting with lower-order partners Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, played conservatively, prioritizing safeguarding the tail-enders rather than taking calculated risks to chase the target of 193 runs. Chappell believes that Jadeja should have been directed to adopt an aggressive strategy, akin to Ben Stokes' historic innings at Headingley in 2019.

The onus, Chappell implies, falls on current captain Shubman Gill to establish a proactive leadership style. He emphasizes that Gill should set clear expectations and assemble a cohesive unit, requiring not just on-field excellence but also strong communication and trust-building off the field, to enhance India's prospects in the ongoing series.

