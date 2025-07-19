SEGG Media and Super League Kerala: A Game-Changing Partnership

Dubai [UAE], July 19: SEGG Media Group has boldly entered the Indian football arena by signing a landmark five-year commercial deal with Super League Kerala (SLK), valued at over Rs. 100 crore ($11.6 million). The agreement, marking SEGG's first live football rights acquisition, was unveiled at a signing ceremony in Dubai.

In becoming SLK's exclusive global partner, SEGG and its flagship Sports.com app will wield unparalleled streaming, sponsorship, and fan engagement rights. Season 1 of SLK attracted nearly 13 million viewers, with the upcoming season expected to see a 25% growth, bolstered by SEGG's advanced streaming platform and strategic media activations.

According to SEGG Media CEO Matthew McGahan, the partnership signals a strong entry into India's football-loving regions like Kerala. This transformative deal aims to leverage Sports.com's capabilities to unite global tech infrastructure with emerging markets, enhancing audience engagement and broadening SLK's reach across continents.