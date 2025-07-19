SEGG Media and Super League Kerala: A Game-Changing Partnership
SEGG Media Group announces a major partnership with Super League Kerala, marking its first football rights acquisition. The deal makes SEGG the exclusive global partner for SLK, expanding its reach across the Indian subcontinent and globally, driven by technological advancements and fan engagement strategies.
Country:
United Arab Emirates
Dubai [UAE], July 19: SEGG Media Group has boldly entered the Indian football arena by signing a landmark five-year commercial deal with Super League Kerala (SLK), valued at over Rs. 100 crore ($11.6 million). The agreement, marking SEGG's first live football rights acquisition, was unveiled at a signing ceremony in Dubai.
In becoming SLK's exclusive global partner, SEGG and its flagship Sports.com app will wield unparalleled streaming, sponsorship, and fan engagement rights. Season 1 of SLK attracted nearly 13 million viewers, with the upcoming season expected to see a 25% growth, bolstered by SEGG's advanced streaming platform and strategic media activations.
According to SEGG Media CEO Matthew McGahan, the partnership signals a strong entry into India's football-loving regions like Kerala. This transformative deal aims to leverage Sports.com's capabilities to unite global tech infrastructure with emerging markets, enhancing audience engagement and broadening SLK's reach across continents.