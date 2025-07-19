Call for CBI Investigation in Karnataka Stadium Stampede

BJP Leader R Ashoka has called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to transfer the investigation into the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The incident, which occurred on June 4 during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL victory celebration, resulted in 11 deaths and injured 56 others. Accusations of inadequate crowd management by the police have sparked statewide debate, casting a shadow on Karnataka's sports history.

The state government has come under fire, with media reports suggesting police failure in controlling the crowd. The Karnataka High Court was presented with a report blaming the IPL franchise RCB, its event management partner, and the state cricket association for ignoring safety protocols. In light of these developments, Ashoka emphasizes the need for an impartial CBI probe to deliver justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)