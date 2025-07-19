Ravi Bishnoi's Fitness Mantra: Inspired by Virat Kohli

At a HYROX event in New Delhi, Indian cricketer Ravi Bishnoi expressed admiration for veteran batsman Virat Kohli's fitness regime, stating that he idolizes Kohli's dedication towards maintaining physical excellence. Bishnoi highlighted that fitness is a vital source of energy on the field, contributing to heightened performance levels.

During an interview with ANI, Bishnoi revealed his efforts to emulate Kohli's commitment, emphasizing how fitness can provide an added edge in gameplay. 'I look up to Virat Bhai's fitness. His energy on and off the field is inspiring. Although I can't match his level, I strive to get as close as possible,' Bishnoi remarked.

Bishnoi has shown impressive prowess in his budding international career, taking 61 wickets in 42 T20 matches for India since his debut in February 2022. He also plays a crucial role for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, becoming instrumental with 16 wickets in the 2023 season alone. Additionally, Bishnoi praised the HYROX event for its contribution to promoting a fitness culture in India.

