Ravi Bishnoi's Fitness Mantra: Inspired by Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Ravi Bishnoi admires Virat Kohli's fitness, considering it a source of on-field energy. At a HYROX event, Bishnoi highlighted Kohli's influence on his fitness regime. Emphasizing fitness’s role in a long career, Bishnoi praised both the event and growing fitness culture in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:36 IST
Ravi Bishnoi. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

At a HYROX event in New Delhi, Indian cricketer Ravi Bishnoi expressed admiration for veteran batsman Virat Kohli's fitness regime, stating that he idolizes Kohli's dedication towards maintaining physical excellence. Bishnoi highlighted that fitness is a vital source of energy on the field, contributing to heightened performance levels.

During an interview with ANI, Bishnoi revealed his efforts to emulate Kohli's commitment, emphasizing how fitness can provide an added edge in gameplay. 'I look up to Virat Bhai's fitness. His energy on and off the field is inspiring. Although I can't match his level, I strive to get as close as possible,' Bishnoi remarked.

Bishnoi has shown impressive prowess in his budding international career, taking 61 wickets in 42 T20 matches for India since his debut in February 2022. He also plays a crucial role for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, becoming instrumental with 16 wickets in the 2023 season alone. Additionally, Bishnoi praised the HYROX event for its contribution to promoting a fitness culture in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

