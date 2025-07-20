Eddie Howe Confident Amid Transfer Rumors: Is Alexander Isak Staying at Newcastle?

Newcastle United's manager, Eddie Howe, is optimistic about retaining star striker Alexander Isak despite growing transfer speculations linking him with a move to Liverpool. Howe chose to omit Isak from a friendly match against Celtic, fueling rumors about the latter's future at the club.

Isak delivered an impressive performance last season, scoring 23 Premier League goals. The 25-year-old Swedish international, who joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022, has secured 62 goals in 109 appearances. With three years left on his contract, Newcastle is keen to keep their star forward.

Howe acknowledged the transfer talks, stating, "It's my decision to send him home due to speculation. But I'm confident he'll remain a Newcastle player." Newcastle's upcoming match is against Arsenal in Singapore next Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)