Rajasthan Cricket Association Unveils New Selection Committees for 2025-26 Season

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) Adhoc Committee announced on Sunday the formation of new selection committees for both senior and junior men's and women's cricket in preparation for the 2025-26 domestic season. The move follows consultations with a 14-member panel composed of former players, aimed at revitalizing cricket across the state.

During an Adhoc Committee meeting on July 17 in Jaipur, members gave full authority to Convenor D.D. Kumawat to form the committees after thorough deliberations. Consequently, selection panels were constituted to assess player performances and team selections for BCCI's domestic tournaments and RCA-organized competitions across various age categories. The Senior Men's Selection Committee includes Rahul Kanwat, Vilas Joshi, and others.

The Junior Men's Selection Committee features Naresh Gehlot, Lokesh Jain, among others, while the Women's Selection Committee comprises Komal Chaudhary, Poonam Yadav, and more. These committees will be pivotal in shaping state teams for the upcoming cricket season.

