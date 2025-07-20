Top Tennis Players Withdraw from Toronto Masters Amid Injury Concerns

In a surprising move, three of the top tennis players have announced their withdrawal from the much-anticipated Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto, set to begin next week. Jannik Sinner, the reigning Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, and the fifth-ranked Jack Draper have all pulled out due to various injuries.

The world No. 1-ranked Sinner revealed that he has been grappling with an injured right elbow since his fall during the fourth round at Wimbledon, an event that marked his first title win at the All England Club and his fourth major trophy overall. The injury forces Sinner to step back from defending his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto, which he initially claimed in 2023.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, whose withdrawal is due to a groin injury, had previously clinched the Toronto event four times. His loss to Sinner in the recent Wimbledon semifinals seems to have compounded his injury woes. While Draper's withdrawal remains unexplained, it's clear that the tournament will miss the electrifying performances of these tennis giants.

