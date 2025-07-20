Left Menu

Top Tennis Players Withdraw from Toronto Masters Amid Injury Concerns

Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Jack Draper, top tennis players, have withdrawn from the upcoming Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto due to injuries. Sinner cited an elbow injury from Wimbledon, while Djokovic withdrew over a groin injury. Draper's reasons were undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:24 IST
Top Tennis Players Withdraw from Toronto Masters Amid Injury Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a surprising move, three of the top tennis players have announced their withdrawal from the much-anticipated Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto, set to begin next week. Jannik Sinner, the reigning Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, and the fifth-ranked Jack Draper have all pulled out due to various injuries.

The world No. 1-ranked Sinner revealed that he has been grappling with an injured right elbow since his fall during the fourth round at Wimbledon, an event that marked his first title win at the All England Club and his fourth major trophy overall. The injury forces Sinner to step back from defending his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto, which he initially claimed in 2023.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, whose withdrawal is due to a groin injury, had previously clinched the Toronto event four times. His loss to Sinner in the recent Wimbledon semifinals seems to have compounded his injury woes. While Draper's withdrawal remains unexplained, it's clear that the tournament will miss the electrifying performances of these tennis giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025