Tim Wellens Triumphs in Stage 15 of the Tour de France
Tim Wellens seized the opportunity on the descent to Carcassonne, winning the 15th stage of the Tour de France. His victory marks his first stage win in the Tour. Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar tightened his grip on the yellow jersey as the race heads toward its conclusion in Paris.
- Country:
- France
Tim Wellens raced ahead during the descent toward Carcassonne, claiming victory in the 15th stage of the Tour de France. This marks Wellens' first win in the prestigious race.
He crossed the finish line 1 minute and 28 seconds ahead of Victor Campeanaerts and maintained a lead over cyclists like Julian Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert, and Axel Laurance, who followed closely behind.
Meanwhile, three-time champion Tadej Pogacar, Wellens' teammate at UAE Team Emirates-XRG, retained his overall leadership. The race saw chaotic moments, including a crash early on, but the peloton reassembled, and Pogacar continued to dominate the competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Washington Freedom's Dominant Victory Over Seattle Orcas Shapes MLC 2025 Standings
Marathi Triumph: A Victory against Language Imposition in Maharashtra
Japan's Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Wales Extends Record Losing Streak
Lions Stumble to Narrow Victory Over Waratahs
Thackeray Cousins' Victory Rally Highlights Hindi Language Policy Reversal