Kerala Cricket League Season-2 Kicks Off with Star-Studded Launch

In a glittering ceremony at Nishagandhi, the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season-2 was unveiled, bringing electrifying enthusiasm to the state capital. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, leading the inauguration, was joined by cricket enthusiasts and distinguished guests to mark the official start of the cricket season commencing August 21, as per a press release.

The high-energy event featured standout performances, highlighted by a musical night from Agam Band and appearances by renowned stars, setting the tone for the cricket festivities. Minister Abdurahiman introduced KCL's creative mascots — the 'Bat-wielding Tusker', 'Chakyar', and 'Hornbill'. The Chakyar mascot entertained the audience with a comedic act, while Adv. V.K. Prasanth MLA, along with Sanju Samson and Keerthy Suresh, initiated the trophy tour's promotional journey across the state.

Minister Abdurahiman expressed optimism about KCL's potential to emerge as India's premier domestic league within five years, underpinned by the government's commitment to boost Kerala's sports sector. With projects totaling ₹1,350 crore to enhance sports infrastructure, Kerala aims to become an exemplary sporting hub.

KCA President Jayesh George acknowledged the league's alignment with the association's strategic goals. A fan jersey highlighting road safety was introduced by cricketers Sanju Samson and Salman Nizar. Fans relished a replay of Kerala's Ranji Trophy semi-final win, epitomizing the public's excitement for Season-2. The ceremony also showcased behind-the-scenes footage from a KCL advertisement featuring Mohanlal.

The grand launch saw participation from KCA officials, team proprietors, and celebrities such as Priyadarshan and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The Agam Band concluded the evening with a dynamic musical finale, leaving fans eager for the tournament's action.