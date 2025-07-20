Left Menu

Kerala Cricket League Season-2 Kicks Off with Star-Studded Launch

KCL Season-2 opened at Nishagandhi with dazzling performances and the unveiling of unique mascots. Inaugurated by Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, the event promises a vibrant cricket festival, focusing on growth and development, with plans to enhance Kerala's sports infrastructure and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:49 IST
Kerala Cricket League Season-2 Kicks Off with Star-Studded Launch
Sanju Samson. (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a glittering ceremony at Nishagandhi, the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season-2 was unveiled, bringing electrifying enthusiasm to the state capital. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, leading the inauguration, was joined by cricket enthusiasts and distinguished guests to mark the official start of the cricket season commencing August 21, as per a press release.

The high-energy event featured standout performances, highlighted by a musical night from Agam Band and appearances by renowned stars, setting the tone for the cricket festivities. Minister Abdurahiman introduced KCL's creative mascots — the 'Bat-wielding Tusker', 'Chakyar', and 'Hornbill'. The Chakyar mascot entertained the audience with a comedic act, while Adv. V.K. Prasanth MLA, along with Sanju Samson and Keerthy Suresh, initiated the trophy tour's promotional journey across the state.

Minister Abdurahiman expressed optimism about KCL's potential to emerge as India's premier domestic league within five years, underpinned by the government's commitment to boost Kerala's sports sector. With projects totaling ₹1,350 crore to enhance sports infrastructure, Kerala aims to become an exemplary sporting hub.

KCA President Jayesh George acknowledged the league's alignment with the association's strategic goals. A fan jersey highlighting road safety was introduced by cricketers Sanju Samson and Salman Nizar. Fans relished a replay of Kerala's Ranji Trophy semi-final win, epitomizing the public's excitement for Season-2. The ceremony also showcased behind-the-scenes footage from a KCL advertisement featuring Mohanlal.

The grand launch saw participation from KCA officials, team proprietors, and celebrities such as Priyadarshan and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The Agam Band concluded the evening with a dynamic musical finale, leaving fans eager for the tournament's action.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025