Germany Eyes Revenge Match Against England at Women's Euros

Germany is aiming for a rematch against England at the Women's Euros. Former player Melanie Leupolz hopes for a finals face-off after their 2-1 defeat in 2022. Before that, Germany must overcome Spain, while England faces Italy in the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 00:35 IST
Germany Eyes Revenge Match Against England at Women's Euros
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is strategizing for a potential rematch against England at the Women's Euros, aiming to avenge their 2-1 defeat in the 2022 final. Former international Melanie Leupolz expressed her hopes for a thrilling showdown at an Adidas event in Zurich.

Both teams face challenging semi-finals before any such meeting. England will confront Italy, while Germany faces reigning world champions Spain. Leupolz remains optimistic, recalling the intense quarter-finals that saw England, Italy, and Germany edge past their respective opponents.

Reflecting on her playing days, Leupolz shared her bittersweet feelings of retirement. While she misses the excitement of matches, she's content with stepping away from the demands of the sport. 'I think it was the right time,' she said, recalling her four years with Chelsea until 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

