Germany Eyes Revenge Match Against England at Women's Euros

Germany is strategizing for a potential rematch against England at the Women's Euros, aiming to avenge their 2-1 defeat in the 2022 final. Former international Melanie Leupolz expressed her hopes for a thrilling showdown at an Adidas event in Zurich.

Both teams face challenging semi-finals before any such meeting. England will confront Italy, while Germany faces reigning world champions Spain. Leupolz remains optimistic, recalling the intense quarter-finals that saw England, Italy, and Germany edge past their respective opponents.

Reflecting on her playing days, Leupolz shared her bittersweet feelings of retirement. While she misses the excitement of matches, she's content with stepping away from the demands of the sport. 'I think it was the right time,' she said, recalling her four years with Chelsea until 2024.

