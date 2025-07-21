Left Menu

Trump Pressures NFL Team Over Stadium Deal and Name Change

Former President Donald Trump threatened to block a new stadium deal for Washington, D.C.'s NFL team unless it reverts to its former name, Redskins. Despite criticism, some fans and a Native group continue to support the name. Trump's intervention may be limited by D.C. oversight laws.

On Sunday, former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a pointed warning that could impact a planned stadium construction in Washington, D.C. The warning hinges on the NFL team known as the Washington Commanders changing its name back to 'Redskins.'

The team discarded the 'Redskins' name in 2020 amid controversy and claims of racial insensitivity, aligning with calls for greater cultural respect. Despite the change, Trump has consistently argued for its reinstatement, suggesting possible federal obstruction if his demands remain unmet.

Current home-rule laws limit Trump's scope for intervention in D.C. matters. Nonetheless, he hints at tightening control over the area. The issue cuts deep, with Indigenous groups largely opposing the old name, countered by some fan factions and the Native American Guardian's Association, which argue the title honors tradition.

