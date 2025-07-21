Left Menu

Ryan Gerard's Triumph: A Birdie-Eagle Victory at Barracuda Championship

Ryan Gerard secured his first PGA Tour win at the Barracuda Championship, prevailing with strategic birdie-eagle surges and overcoming bogeys in breezy conditions. Gerard finished with 47 points, clinching a three-point victory over Erik van Rooyen. This win grants Gerard entry to the PGA Championship next year.

  • Country:
  • United States

Ryan Gerard clinched his first PGA Tour win at the Barracuda Championship, leveraging two powerful seven-point birdie-eagle streaks and overcoming five bogeys. His performance, hailed for its strategic prowess, occurred amidst challenging windy conditions at Tahoe Mountain Club.

In this unique event employing the modified Stableford scoring system, Gerard's 13-point round culminated in a three-point victory over former champion Erik van Rooyen of South Africa, finishing with 47 points. Despite falling short of the tournament record, Gerard's win is a testament to his dedication and skillful play.

Gerard's victory not only marks a significant personal milestone but also awards him a spot in next year's PGA Championship. His tenacity showed as he played through a demanding stretch of tournaments, underscoring his journey as the 999th winner in tour history. The tournament, co-sanctioned by the European tour, concurrently took place opposite the British Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

