Left Menu

Karate Fever: Meghalaya Prepares for Record-Breaking Tournament

Meghalaya's young karate practitioners, inspired by their recent national successes, are set to compete in the 31st State Level Inter School Karate Tournament 2025. With over 700 participants from 101 schools, the event marks a new level of enthusiasm for karate in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:47 IST
Karate Fever: Meghalaya Prepares for Record-Breaking Tournament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Young karatekas from Meghalaya are gearing up for the 31st State Level Inter School Karate Tournament 2025, following strong national performances.

The event, organized by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association, will feature over 700 participants from 101 schools and is scheduled for July 24-26 at the NEHU campus in Shillong.

The state has enjoyed recent success, winning accolades at major national events, which has spurred a record registration for this year's competition.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How did COVID-19 affect market volatility across emerging economies?

Explainable AI framework flags student overreliance on generative tools

How AI strengthens pharma supply chains against global disruptions

AI analyzes handwriting to detect Parkinson’s disease early

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025