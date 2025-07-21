Karate Fever: Meghalaya Prepares for Record-Breaking Tournament
Meghalaya's young karate practitioners, inspired by their recent national successes, are set to compete in the 31st State Level Inter School Karate Tournament 2025. With over 700 participants from 101 schools, the event marks a new level of enthusiasm for karate in the state.
Young karatekas from Meghalaya are gearing up for the 31st State Level Inter School Karate Tournament 2025, following strong national performances.
The event, organized by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association, will feature over 700 participants from 101 schools and is scheduled for July 24-26 at the NEHU campus in Shillong.
The state has enjoyed recent success, winning accolades at major national events, which has spurred a record registration for this year's competition.
