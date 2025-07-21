Bryson DeChambeau's Road to Ryder Cup Redemption

Bryson DeChambeau, fueled by a personal message from American Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, showcased a remarkable comeback at the British Open, ensuring his position as a top contender for the U.S. team.

Despite a challenging start, DeChambeau secured a top-10 finish, reinforcing his strong form in recent majors, including a notable win at the previous U.S. Open.

DeChambeau's status on the LIV Golf circuit means a strategic focus on gaining his place in the American Ryder Cup squad, declaring his readiness to bring energy and enthusiasm to Team USA's attempt to reclaim the cup from Europe.