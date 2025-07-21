Chess Titans: Aronian Triumphs, India's Arjun and Praggnanandhaa Shine
The Freestyle Chess Grand Slam concluded with Levon Aronian's victory, while Indian players Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa secured sixth and seventh positions. Aronian overcame Hans Moke Niemann, earning a grand prize, as world number one Magnus Carlsen rallied to defeat Hikaru Nakamura. Both Indian stars are set for upcoming events.
Levon Aronian reigned supreme at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam, outlasting Hans Moke Niemann in tense finals, while Indian prodigies Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa put up commendable performances by finishing sixth and seventh respectively.
Despite a shaky start, world chess number one Magnus Carlsen rallied to outplay Hikaru Nakamura, securing the third spot in the competition. In other results, Erigaisi fell to Fabiano Caruana, while Praggnanandhaa triumphed over Wesley So.
For their efforts, Arjun and Praggnanandhaa earned USD 40,000 and USD 30,000, respectively. As they gear up for Riyadh's E-Sports World Cup and other international chess events, the Indian talents continue to make strides on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
