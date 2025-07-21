Chess Titans: Aronian Triumphs, India's Arjun and Praggnanandhaa Shine

Levon Aronian reigned supreme at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam, outlasting Hans Moke Niemann in tense finals, while Indian prodigies Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa put up commendable performances by finishing sixth and seventh respectively.

Despite a shaky start, world chess number one Magnus Carlsen rallied to outplay Hikaru Nakamura, securing the third spot in the competition. In other results, Erigaisi fell to Fabiano Caruana, while Praggnanandhaa triumphed over Wesley So.

For their efforts, Arjun and Praggnanandhaa earned USD 40,000 and USD 30,000, respectively. As they gear up for Riyadh's E-Sports World Cup and other international chess events, the Indian talents continue to make strides on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)