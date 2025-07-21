Left Menu

FIFA Stands with Jess Carter Against Racist Abuse at Euro 2025

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and various soccer organizations, including UEFA, have expressed support for England defender Jess Carter following racist abuse at Euro 2025. Carter announced her departure from social media during the tournament, prompting widespread condemnation of such attacks and a commitment to justice by the Football Association.

Updated: 21-07-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:14 IST
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has extended the organization's support to England's defender, Jess Carter, who has faced racist abuse during the Euro 2025 tournament. In a public statement, Carter, who is Black, declared that she will be abstaining from social media for the rest of the competition.

Carter, 27, has been a key player in England's lineup, starting all four games thus far. Despite her pivotal role, the team faced difficulties in their recent quarter-final against Sweden, where they conceded two goals in the first half. In response to the racial abuse, Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham has denounced the attacks and assured that they are collaborating with UK police and social media platforms to bring those responsible to justice.

The soccer community has rallied around Carter, with UEFA, Gotham FC, the National Women's Soccer League, and her teammates, including Lotte Wubben-Moy, voicing their support. FIFA has promised to assist in any necessary actions and to provide data to ensure that proper measures are taken against the perpetrators.

