Germany's Defensive Woes Ahead of Euro Semifinal Clash with Spain

Germany's national women's soccer team will face Spain in the European Championship semifinal without key defender Sarai Linder, who sustained an ankle injury. The team faces defensive shortages, further compounded by other suspensions and injuries. The lineup changes could impact their performance against tournament favorites Spain.

Updated: 21-07-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Germany's national women's soccer team has been dealt a significant blow ahead of their European Championship semifinal match against Spain. Key defender Sarai Linder has been ruled out due to an ankle injury sustained during the quarterfinal victory over France.

Linder was injured in a tussle with French forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto, forcing her off the field in substantial pain. This setback adds to Germany's defensive woes, as they are already without team captain Giulia Gwinn and defender Kathrin Hendrich for the crucial showdown with Spain.

Further complicating their lineup, midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken is out due to disciplinary suspensions. However, Bayer Leverkusen defender Carlotta Wamser may strengthen the squad after completing her suspension. Germany will need to navigate these challenges against the formidable Spanish side.

