UAE to Host Asia Cup T20: BCCI Takes the Helm
The Indian cricket board will host the Asia Cup T20 in the United Arab Emirates, with an announcement pending. The tournament will occur in September before India's Test series with West Indies. BCCI's Rajeev Shukla and ACC's Mohsin Naqvi discussed the event's details in a recent meeting.
- Country:
- India
The Indian cricket board has finalized plans to host the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, according to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sources. A formal announcement is expected soon.
In a recent ACC meeting attended by all 25 member nations, venue details were discussed, with BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla participating virtually. An ACC insider revealed India's matches are likely to be held in Dubai, although some scheduling details remain undecided.
The tournament is scheduled for a little over two weeks in September, concluding before India's Test series against West Indies. Discussions between BCCI and ACC, led by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, are underway to resolve remaining issues, with only two of ten agenda items discussed due to BCCI's influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia Cup T20
- BCCI
- UAE
- cricket
- Rajeev Shukla
- ACC
- India
- Dubai
- Mohsin Naqvi
- West Indies
ALSO READ
Engine Fuel Control Glitch Suspected in Air India Crash
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash
Investigative Focus on Fuel Switches in Air India Crash
Controversy Erupts as MLA Accused of Assaulting Canteen Worker
Pharmac Expands Access to Asthma Inhalers and Contraceptives from August 2025