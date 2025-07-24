UAE to Host Asia Cup T20: BCCI Takes the Helm

The Indian cricket board has finalized plans to host the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, according to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sources. A formal announcement is expected soon.

In a recent ACC meeting attended by all 25 member nations, venue details were discussed, with BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla participating virtually. An ACC insider revealed India's matches are likely to be held in Dubai, although some scheduling details remain undecided.

The tournament is scheduled for a little over two weeks in September, concluding before India's Test series against West Indies. Discussions between BCCI and ACC, led by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, are underway to resolve remaining issues, with only two of ten agenda items discussed due to BCCI's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)