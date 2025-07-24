Left Menu

India's United Bid for 2036 Olympics: A Quest Against Doping

The Indian Olympic Association has declared a united front against doping as part of its bid to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad. The delegation visited the IOC, addressing doping concerns, while competitors like Indonesia and Qatar also aim to host. India's bid focuses on sustainability and legacy.

India's United Bid for 2036 Olympics: A Quest Against Doping
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has shown a united front in its effort to combat doping, a key step as it seeks to secure Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2036 Olympic Games.

India, which previously hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, joins a formidable list of contenders including Indonesia, Turkey, Chile, and Qatar, who have also declared their interest in hosting the event hailed as "the greatest show on earth."

An Indian delegation recently visited the International Olympic Committee's headquarters in Lausanne, addressing issues related to doping. IOA President P.T. Usha, along with executive council members, reiterated their resolve to ignore past internal conflicts and focus on a successful bid, highlighting their commitment to sustainability and legacy.

