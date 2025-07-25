Left Menu

Italian gymnast Bonicelli in ''stable condition'' after coming out of medically induced coma

PTI | Rome | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:19 IST
Italian gymnast Bonicelli in ''stable condition'' after coming out of medically induced coma
  • Italy

Lorenzo Bonicelli is in a "stable condition" and "showing positive signs" after coming out of a medically induced coma following a fall during the rings competition at the World University Games, the Italian Gymnastics Federation said Friday.

The Italian gymnast was taken to a local hospital with neck injuries after his fall on Wednesday during the team final in Essen, Germany. In shock, the Italian team then withdrew from the competition.

The 23-year-old Bonicelli was aiming to qualify for Italy's team at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

