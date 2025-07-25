Joe Root creates record, beocmes batter with highest centuries against India

World number one test batter and England's legendary player Joe Root continues to shine against India and surpassed Steve Smith's record on Friday for centuries against the Men in Blue. Root has now scored 12 centuries against India. Root achieved this feat in the fourth Test at Old Trafford cricket ground on Friday. Root now has nine Test hundreds against India at home - the most by any batter against an opponent in home Tests, surpassing former Australia legend Don Bradman's eight against England.

This was the 23rd Test hundred for Root in England, the joint-most for anyone in home Tests alongside Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene. Root also surpassed former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run scorer in Test cricket history.

In 168 Tests, Ponting scored 13,378 runs at an average of 51.85, with 41 centuries and 62 fifties. His best score was 257. Now, he has been pushed down to number three in all-time charts. In 157 Tests, Root has scored 13,380 runs in 286 innings at an average of 51.26, with 38 centuries and 66 fifties. His best score is 262.

Root also tied Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (38 tons) for the joint fourth-most centuries in the longer format and is now behind Ponting (41), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (45) and Tendulkar (51). Coming to the match, Root and Stokes added 84 off 131 balls at tea; the visitors were at 433/4, leading by 75 runs with Root on 121* and Ben Stokes on 36* unbeaten on the crease.

England started the second session on 332/2, with Pope (70*) and Root (63*) unbeaten, trailing by 26 runs. (ANI)

