High Drama and Upsets at the Australian Open Day 5

The fifth day of the Australian Open delivered both excitement and surprises, setting the stage for an unpredictable tournament. Local favorites Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis suffered a disappointing early exit in their doubles match, losing to fellow Australians Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans in a competitive three-set match.

In a major upset, 19-year-old Nikola Bartunkova from the Czech Republic shocked Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, knocking the in-form Swiss out of the singles with a triumphant 6-3 0-6 6-4 win. Elsewhere, defending champion Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, and Novak Djokovic advanced confidently to the next rounds, maintaining their quests for further Grand Slam victories.

Other highlights included veteran Stan Wawrinka's endurance triumph in a five-set thriller, and young talents like Elena Rybakina and Naomi Osaka showcasing their winning form. The day concluded with a mix of routine victories and intense battles, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding of this prestigious tennis event.

