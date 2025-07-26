Left Menu

Soccer-Spain ready to solve England puzzle in Euro final, says Putellas

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 00:21 IST
Spain are remaining tight-lipped about what they expect from England in Sunday's Euro 2025 final in Basel, but midfielder Alexia Putellas says her side are ready for whatever Sarina Wiegman and her squad come up with.

"England is a team that can come up with many things -- they can be in a low block and move forward, or they can be a team that wants to do both things, (but) we are a team with a lot of resources," Putellas told reporters at the Spanish team's base in Lausanne on Thursday. "If they decide to be in the low block and move forward, we have been able to play (in the past) and score goals. We are well-balanced so that they do not move forward ... it's hard to get the ball off us, we are ready for anything."

The showdown pits title holders England, who have flirted with elimination en route to the final, against world and Nations League champions Spain, who have started their games in Switzerland slowly before growing into them and taking over. Putellas said that her side would not be taking anything for granted.

"I try not to think about what has happened, what we have done or what we haven't done. In the end, these are unique moments that we have to live and that we are very excited about," she said. The game is also a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final that Spain won 1-0, and the two sides have also met in the Nations League earlier this year, with England winning 1-0 in February and Spain grabbing a 2-1 victory in June.

"We are very excited, very ambitious, excited to continue growing, to continue making history and I think that gives us a lot of energy, we get a lot of energy to achieve our goal," Putellas said.

