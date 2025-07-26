Shubman Gill's Grit Keeps India Fighting on Day 4

Shubman Gill remained resilient amid intense pressure as India battled to 86/2 by tea on Day 4 against England in the fourth Test match on Saturday. Despite early setbacks, the Indian skipper, along with KL Rahul, added a crucial 85 runs for the third wicket, lifting India from a precarious 1/2.

England had set a formidable total with 669 runs in their first innings, largely thanks to centuries from Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes, who played pivotal roles in establishing a substantial 311-run lead. Following that, India took to the field in an uphill battle to stay in the match.

At the close of the post-lunch session, Gill was unbeaten on 52, exhibiting fine form in partnership with Rahul, who contributed 30, as they worked to narrow the 225-run gap. With scores of 358 and now 86/2, India aims to remain competitive against an impressive English side.

(With inputs from agencies.)