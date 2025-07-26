Left Menu

Kaden Groves Clinches Thrilling Tour de France Stage Win

Australian cyclist Kaden Groves achieved a grand tour stage win set, claiming victory in the penultimate Tour de France stage. Demonstrating expert bike-handling, Groves avoided a crash, attacked from a reduced breakaway, and led the Alpecin-Deceuninck team to their third win of the Tour.

Australian cyclist Kaden Groves secured a remarkable victory on the penultimate stage of the Tour de France, completing his collection of grand tour stage wins. On the 184.2km route from Nantua, Groves displayed impressive skill to avoid a crash involving rivals Ivan Romeo and Romain Gregoire on slippery roads.

Groves attacked from a reduced breakaway group in the final 17 kilometres, boldly forging ahead to a solo finish. The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider was overcome with emotions, crying in disbelief and exhaustion at the finish line after his decisive performance.

This triumph marked the third stage victory for Alpecin-Deceuninck in this year's Tour, following wins by teammates Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel. Meanwhile, defending champion Tadej Pogacar maintained his lead in the general classification, eyeing a fourth overall Tour victory ahead of the final stage in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

