Dramatic Final Over Seals New Zealand's Victory in T20 Tri-Series

In a thrilling conclusion to the Twenty20 International Tri-Series final, New Zealand emerged victorious over South Africa by a narrow three-run margin. The dramatic finish played out at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, saw New Zealand seamer Matt Henry stifling South Africa in the final over by conceding only three runs.

South Africa, needing eight runs off the last eight balls and seven from the final over, found victory slipping from their grasp due to excellent fielding efforts. Michael Bracewell's acrobatic catch at the square-leg boundary and Daryl Mitchell's diving catch dismissed key South African batsmen just as they looked set to win the game.

New Zealand, having batted first, set an impressive target of 180 for five, bolstered by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's solid performances. Despite South African teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius's valiant 51 and Dewald Brevis's cameo, Henry's final over heroics sealed their fate.

