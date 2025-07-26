Dramatic Final Over Seals New Zealand's Victory in T20 Tri-Series
New Zealand defeated South Africa by three runs in a thrilling T20 Tri-Series final. Matt Henry's outstanding last over and vital fielding by Bracewell and Mitchell ensured victory despite South Africa's strong position. New Zealand scored 180/5, led by Conway and Ravindra's efforts, while Brevis and Pretorius starred for South Africa.
In a thrilling conclusion to the Twenty20 International Tri-Series final, New Zealand emerged victorious over South Africa by a narrow three-run margin. The dramatic finish played out at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, saw New Zealand seamer Matt Henry stifling South Africa in the final over by conceding only three runs.
South Africa, needing eight runs off the last eight balls and seven from the final over, found victory slipping from their grasp due to excellent fielding efforts. Michael Bracewell's acrobatic catch at the square-leg boundary and Daryl Mitchell's diving catch dismissed key South African batsmen just as they looked set to win the game.
New Zealand, having batted first, set an impressive target of 180 for five, bolstered by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's solid performances. Despite South African teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius's valiant 51 and Dewald Brevis's cameo, Henry's final over heroics sealed their fate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Funding Cuts Stall Crucial HIV Research in South Africa
Firoz Cachalia Appointed as South Africa's New Minister of Police Amid Corruption Allegations
Aiden Markram: South Africa's New Cricket Hero Triumphs at Lord's
Ngidi Matches Steyn's T20I Record as South Africa Clinch Victory Over Zimbabwe
Corruption Allegations Shake South Africa's Police Leadership