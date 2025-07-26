Left Menu

Dramatic Final Over Seals New Zealand's Victory in T20 Tri-Series

New Zealand defeated South Africa by three runs in a thrilling T20 Tri-Series final. Matt Henry's outstanding last over and vital fielding by Bracewell and Mitchell ensured victory despite South Africa's strong position. New Zealand scored 180/5, led by Conway and Ravindra's efforts, while Brevis and Pretorius starred for South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:29 IST
Dramatic Final Over Seals New Zealand's Victory in T20 Tri-Series
Matt Henry

In a thrilling conclusion to the Twenty20 International Tri-Series final, New Zealand emerged victorious over South Africa by a narrow three-run margin. The dramatic finish played out at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, saw New Zealand seamer Matt Henry stifling South Africa in the final over by conceding only three runs.

South Africa, needing eight runs off the last eight balls and seven from the final over, found victory slipping from their grasp due to excellent fielding efforts. Michael Bracewell's acrobatic catch at the square-leg boundary and Daryl Mitchell's diving catch dismissed key South African batsmen just as they looked set to win the game.

New Zealand, having batted first, set an impressive target of 180 for five, bolstered by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's solid performances. Despite South African teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius's valiant 51 and Dewald Brevis's cameo, Henry's final over heroics sealed their fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025