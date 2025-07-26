Left Menu

Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Triumph

Tadej Pogacar is set to secure his fourth Tour de France title after maintaining a substantial lead in the penultimate stage. Although Sunday's final leg features a challenging Montmartre Hill climb, Pogacar remains cautiously optimistic about victory. Australian Kaden Groves captured stage 20 with a solo sprint.

Tadej Pogacar is on the brink of clinching his fourth Tour de France title, having effectively retained a significant advantage over his main rival, Jonas Vingegaard, after Saturday's penultimate stage. Australian cyclist Kaden Groves claimed victory in stage 20 following a late solo breakaway, while Pogacar and Vingegaard crossed the line together seven minutes later.

The Slovenian cycling ace holds a 4-minute and 24-second lead over Vingegaard and an 11-minute and 3-second gap over German rider Florian Lipowitz in third. With just Sunday's final stage remaining, Pogacar is poised to match British cyclist Chris Froome's four Tour titles, in addition to potentially bagging his fifth Grand Tour win after last year's Giro d'Italia triumph.

Pogacar, however, remains focused on the challenging final day, featuring three tough Montmartre Hill climbs in Paris. Despite the traditional processional nature of the last stage, the route's new challenges could reshuffle the leaderboard, with 3,000 police officers deployed for security along the 132.3-kilometer path starting from Mantes-la-Ville to the Champs-Elysées.

(With inputs from agencies.)

