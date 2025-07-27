Left Menu

Pant Set to Bat Despite Injury: Crucial Test Matches Loom for India and England

Injured Rishabh Pant is poised to bat in the crucial fourth Test's fifth day despite a fractured foot. His participation is critical as India trails England by 137 runs, after a strong partnership between Rahul and Gill. Meanwhile, England grapples with Stokes' uncertain bowling fitness.

In a dramatic turn of events, India's injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to bat on the fifth day of the fourth Test, according to batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. Pant's contribution is eagerly anticipated, as India trails behind England by 137 runs despite Saturday's strong partnership between K L Rahul and Shubman Gill.

India wrapped up day four at 174 for two, with Kotak praising the resilience and strategic approach of Rahul and the captain despite early setbacks. Gill's adaptability on the field was also highlighted, marking a shift from his previous strategies observed during the Australia series.

On the opposing side, England's hopes hinge on captain Ben Stokes' fitness. Having not bowled on day four due to cramps, Stokes' potential participation in bowling on day five remains a concern, with Assistant Coach Marcus Trescothick expressing hope for his recovery overnight. Stokes' absence could impact England's five-man attack, leading to potential adjustments in strategy.

