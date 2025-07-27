Historic Victory: Lions Clinch Series Against Wallabies

The British & Irish Lions, coached by Andy Farrell, solidified their place in rugby history following a dramatic 29-26 win against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. This victory not only sealed the series against the Wallabies but also marked the Lions' first series win since 2013.

Hugo Keenan's last-minute try was pivotal in securing the result, earning the team an unassailable lead in the three-match showdown. Speaking to reporters, Farrell expressed confidence in the team's strategy, asserting that the plan would remain intact regardless of the outcome. He suggested the victory warranted the players being considered 'Lions legends'.

The Lions had to overcome significant adversity, trailing 23-5 in the first half before closing the gap by the break. Tadhg Beirne's try ignited the comeback, and Keenan's timely contribution completed the feat. Captain Maro Itoje emphasized the importance of celebrating such moments before shifting focus to future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)