Hockey India Boosts Financial Support for National Events
Hockey India announces increased financial grants to support national and grassroots-level hockey events, marking 100 years of Indian hockey. The initiative aims to strengthen infrastructure, improve event quality, and ensure wider participation. A nationwide festival featuring 1,000 matches will commemorate this milestone.
In a landmark decision announced during its 15th Congress, Hockey India significantly increased its financial grants for national and grassroots-level events. A sum of Rs 70 lakh will be allocated for the Senior National Championships, while Rs 30 lakh each will support Junior and Sub-Junior Championships. Additionally, Rs 25 lakh will go to each state for district and state-level competitions.
These enhanced grants are designed to strengthen infrastructure, elevate the quality of events, and boost participation by easing financial barriers, as stated in a Hockey India press release. The initiative is set to benefit thousands of emerging players, coaches, and grassroots officials who form the bedrock of Indian hockey's future.
The announcement coincides with the centenary of Indian hockey, highlighted by a nationwide celebration on November 7 featuring 1,000 simultaneous matches across the country. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey emphasized the initiative as a tribute to Indian hockey's golden legacy, ensuring that no talent is overlooked due to financial constraints.
ALSO READ
EIB and ICF Launch €100M Green Loan to Support Sustainable SMEs in Catalonia
Leonardo Eyed for Drone Tech Collaboration Amidst Ukraine Support
North Korea Unconditionally Pledges Support in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
North Korea's Unyielding Support for Russia Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Odisha Government Pledges Support After Harrowing Student Incident