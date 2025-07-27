Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix faced significant setbacks as rain and poor visibility thwarted the start at Spa-Francorchamps. Following a formation lap behind the safety car, racers were ushered back into the pit lane, halting the starting procedure.

McLaren's leading driver, Lando Norris, voiced his concerns through the team radio. 'I can't see a lot behind the safety car, so I can't imagine what it's like for everyone else,' remarked the British pole-sitter, trailing his team leader Oscar Piastri in the championship by nine points. He later highlighted that the main issue was visibility rather than water on the track.

The tense wait extended over an hour, with the FIA announcing intentions to begin once the standing water was adequately dealt with, assuring the official race clock had yet to start, thus exempting the event from the three-hour limit. This echoed the infamous 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, noted as the shortest in F1 history due to weather-induced delays.

