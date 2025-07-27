India Shines at British & Irish Para Badminton International

At the prestigious British & Irish Para Badminton International, India made a powerful mark as Thulashi Murugesan and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan clinched gold medals, showcasing exceptional talent.

An all-Indian final saw Thulashi rally to victory over compatriot Manisha Ramadass, while Nithya triumphed against Peru's Giuliana Poveda. Their wins highlighted India's powerful presence in the tournament.

The competition saw other Indian athletes shine, with Sukant Kadam and Krishna Nagar securing silver and bronze, enhancing India's medal tally. More accolades came with Prem Kumar Ale, Abu Hubaida, Mandeep Kaur, and Chirag Baretha also contributing to India's impressive performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)